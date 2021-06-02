Bellevue City Council shoots down proposed muzzle ordinance

It did not take the Bellevue City Council long to vote on the proposed muzzle ordinance — the ire of some dog owners in the community — at the June 1 council meeting.
The ordinance, if approved, would have required “bully breeds” of dogs to be leashed and muzzled when out in public. American Pitbull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers are all considered bully breeds.
The council voted 4–2 on the muzzle ordinance, with four being against passing it into law.
In other action the council:
• Approved second reading of an ordinance to reflect pay ranges for employees of the city that are covered under approved collective bargaining agreements and those positions that are unclassified.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code by adding a new section regarding the use of certain medians being prohibited.
• Approved the event application for the Bellevue Community Foundation to host the Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 at American Heroes Park.
• Approved a Special Designated Liquor License for the Bellevue Community Foundation to set up a beer garden at the Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival.
• Approved the event application for Kiwanis Club of Bellevue-Offutt for the Arrows to Aerospace Celebration on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center and on Aug. 21 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mission Avenue and Washington Park.
• Approved a resolution designating the City Clerk or his/her designee as the agent to determining whether a special designated liquor license is to be approved or denied in accordance with established criteria and state statute as may be amended.
• Approved the amended budget for the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency fiscal year 2020–2021 budget and authorize Mayor Rusty Hike to sign.
• Approved the proposed fiscal year 2021–2022 budget for the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency and authorized Hike to sign.
• Approved the purchase of 12 portable radios from Motorola for the Police Department, in an amount not to exceed $68,224.68.
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with Bellevue Public Schools for the renewal of School Resource Officer and authorized Hike to sign.
• Approved and authorized the Mayor to sign the Addendum to the original agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for the Bellevue South Lift Station — Phase 2 (renamed Brown River Lift Station) project, in an amount not to exceed $235,600.
• Approved and authorized the Mayor to sign the addendum (work change directive) with DIY Holding Company, LLC, increasing the original contract amount for the 2021 Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation Project, in an amount not to exceed $123,000.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the proposal from Heimer Corp. for the Fort Crook Road emergency CMP culvert replacement, in the amount not to exceed $147,891, plus a 10% contingency in the amount of $14,789.10, for a total project cost of $162,680.10.