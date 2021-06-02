Bellevue City Council shoots down proposed muzzle ordinance

It did not take the Bellevue City Council long to vote on the proposed muzzle ordinance — the ire of some dog owners in the community — at the June 1 council meeting.

The ordinance, if approved, would have required “bully breeds” of dogs to be leashed and muzzled when out in public. American Pitbull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers are all considered bully breeds.

The council voted 4–2 on the muzzle ordinance, with four being against passing it into law.

In other action the council:

• Approved second reading of an ordinance to reflect pay ranges for employees of the city that are covered under approved collective bargaining agreements and those positions that are unclassified.

• Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code by adding a new section regarding the use of certain medians being prohibited.

• Approved the event application for the Bellevue Community Foundation to host the Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 at American Heroes Park.