The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its Feb. 16 meeting:
- Approved the appointment of Rosemary White and reappointment of Dan Bankey to the CDBG Committee.
- Passed an ordinance on third reading to rezone Lots 1 through 263, and Outlots A through D, Alta Collina, being a platting of the South 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 7, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska from AG to RS-72 and RD-60 for the purpose of single-family residential development.
- Passed an ordinance to rezone Lot 2, Bellevue Business Park Replat VI, from AG to FX for the purpose of flex development.
- Had a first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Figgyland Overlook, being a platting of Tax Lot 11, located in the Southeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 10, T13N, R13E, of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska, from AG to RS-120 for the purpose of residential development. The second reading and public hearing of this ordinance will be at the Mar.2 Council meeting.
- Had a first reading of an ordinance to amend section City of Bellevue Zoning Ordinance, regarding permitted uses in the MH (Heavy Manufacturing) zoning district to allow for concrete recycling.
- Authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the resolution and the Preliminary Engineering Services Agreement — BK2102 with Olsson for the 36th Street, N-370 — Sheridan Project (MAPA-5061(5), Control No. 22276, in an amount not to exceed $11,700.
- Authorized Hike to sign the Amendment extending the 2019 CDBG Subrecipient Agreement with the Bellevue Junior Sports Association for the Participation Assistance Program, in an amount not to exceed $2,570.
- Authorized Hike to sign amendment extending the 2019 CDBG Subrecipient Agreement with the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County for the Capacity Building project, in an amount not to exceed $10,000.
- Approved payment to Racom to finish the Station Alerting Project, in an amount not to exceed $36,328.65 (2021 Service Agreement — $14,177.17; Final payment for (4) Stations and Primary — $17,392.15; Brackets and install at District 3 to move screens; and $3825.00 — Added Hardware to separate calls in sleeping quarters).
- Authorized Hike to sign the agreement with RJN Group, Inc. for the Whitted Creek Sanitary Basin Modeling Project, in an amount not to exceed $34.750.
- Authorized Hike to sign the renewal of the Service Agreement with Stryker — ProCare Services for the LifePak AEDs, in an amount not to exceed $5,940.
- Authorized Hike to sign the phone system replacement proposal, with CoreTech, in an amount not to exceed $166,949.00 and to approve and authorize the mayor to sign master services agreement.
- Authorized Hike to sign Retail Service Agreement with AVI Systems, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $54,876.98.
- Authorized Hike to sign the third amendment to Lease Agreement with BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc. for a three year term, beginning 03/01/2021 — 02/28/2024, in the following amounts: Year 1 — $273,912.50; Year 2 — $273,912.50; and Year 3 — $280,705.53.
- Authorized Hike to sign the agreement with Nebraska Defense Research Corporation (NDRC) to contribute funds for a project that will provide jobs and other economic development to the City, in an amount not to exceed $250,000.