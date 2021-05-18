Bellevue East and West compete at state journalism championships

Bellevue East and West high school journalism students competed at the 2021 NSAA State Journalism Championships and had several students find success.
Bellevue West High School Results:
Keely Prusia — eighth place in Yearbook Copy Writing.
Kristin Kennedy — eighth place in News writing.
Elissa Treu — sixth place in Broadcast News.
David Berger, Keely Prusia, and Jaclyn Taggart — fourth place in Yearbook Theme Development.
Owen Reimer — fourth place in Column Writing and third place in News Writing.
Gnally Boukar — second place in News Writing and the state champion in Column Writing.
Boukar is the first journalism state champ in 10 years for Bellevue West.
Bellevue East Results:
Maxwell Henderson — seventh place in News Feature Photography.