Bellevue East, Grice siblings hold their on at UNK Midwest Duals

After winning two of five duals in the 2021 Omaha Metro Conference Dual Tournament on Jan. 16, Bellevue East’s Chieftain wrestlers competed in four more events in just six days. Bellevue East’s action started on Jan. 19 when they competed with a scrappy Plattsmouth squad but came out with a 43-32 victory.

On Jan. 20, the Chieftains hosted Omaha Bryan in another evenly-matched contest. East would emerge with a 45-36 victory behind two huge pins from Garrett Grice and Evan Gann.

After a night off, East would take to the mats on Jan. 22, in the UNK Midwest Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, that featured 15 different schools from across the state. The Chieftain wrestlers carried their week’s momentum into Kearney and won three of five varsity duals by beating York with a tie-breaker, Gretna and Omaha Gross Catholic.

East’s Garrett and Gabriel Grice both went undefeated during Friday’s contests and combined for eight pins, each with four. Daniel DeRosier also had a dominating day, going undefeated with three pins of his own.

The Chieftains’ last contest of the week was Jan. 23, against a tough Lincoln Southwest squad. The Silver Hawks would leave East with a 42-35 victory over the Chieftains on their home mat. Despite the squad loss, DeRosier, Garrett and Gabriel Grice were able to keep their impressive week alive by winning their personal bouts.