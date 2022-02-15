Bellevue East, Gross Catholic among competitors in Academic Decathlon state finals

Twelve Nebraska high schools, including seven in the Omaha area, will be competing in the state finals of the Academic Decathlon this weekend.

Each decathlon team advanced to the finals after receiving top scores at regional competitions in January. The schools around the Omaha metro area that qualified are Brownell Talbot, Duchesne Academy, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Gross Catholic, Bellevue East, Creighton Prep and Burke.

Other Nebraska school qualifiers include Johnson County Central, Cambridge, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mead and Lincoln Pius X, according to a media release.

The decathlon is a national high school competition composed of academic tests, essays, interviews and speeches. Competitors will be tested on several category topics revolving around an overall theme of “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”

Bellevue East, last year’s state decathlon champion, will return to defend against rivals Creighton Prep, Burke and Lincoln Pius X, which have won five or more state titles since 2000.

The overall state champion will represent Nebraska in the 2022 Virtual Nationals hosted by U.S. Academic Decathlon on April 21-23. Up to three Nebraska teams can also qualify for nationals.

The decathlon will be held Friday and Saturday at Bellevue University, 1000 Galvin Road South. Members of the public can watch the competition’s “Super Quiz” at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center, 1024 Bruin Blvd. The awards ceremony is also open to the public and will follow the quiz. Masks will be required.