Bellevue East High School names 2021 valedictorians
Bellevue East High School names 2021 valedictorians

Bellevue East High School selected the following students at its last-ever set of valedictorians: Bridgette E. Abernathy, Chloe J. Brockhaus, Marissa D. Danauska, Hannah S. McArthur, Ciara N. Stueve, Jessica Sunclades and Sara N. Vance.

Bellevue Public Schools announced in 2018 that it would no longer recognize valedictorians, beginning with the graduating class of 2022.

Instead, graduating students will be honored using a three-tiered diploma system. Through the system, students will graduate with a highest distinction, distinction or regular diploma.

Bridgette Abernathy
Sara Vance
Chloe Brockhaus
Jessica Sunclades
Ciara Stueve
Hannah McArthur
Marissa Danauskas
