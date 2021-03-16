Bellevue East journalism teacher receives recognition

The Bellevue East Journalism department is no stranger to awards and other high distinctions but this time it wasn’t the student’s work being recognized.

Bellevue East journalism adviser Stephanie Conley was recognized as the Nebraska High School Press Association’s Distinguished Advisor of the Year for 2021.

According to the NHSPA’s website, the award is open to:

“Current advisers that exemplify high school journalism advising in Nebraska. Characteristics to consider include years of service, publications advised, awards or honors earned, ways they have positively influenced their students or their programs. Additional professional or community involvement on behalf of scholastic journalism would also be factors to consider.”

Conley said in an email that the nomination process was completed online through email.

Someone in the adviser community nominated Conley and NHSPA membership voted.

In an email, Conley said she was surprised by the recognition.