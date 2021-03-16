Bellevue East student attains perfect score on the ACT

Attaining a perfect score on the ACT is not something many test takers can say they achieved.

In fact, according to prepscholar.com, out of the 1.9 million students who take the test every year, only about 3,700 get the highest possible ACT score.

Bellevue East senior Elias Erwin was one of the few students to achieve a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Even more impressive: the fact that it was Erwin’s first time taking the test.

“I didn’t really prepare much for the ACT,” Erwin said.

Erwin said he took a practice ACT his freshmen year, a PSAT his sophomore year and was supposed to take the actual ACT last year but decided to delay it to this year.

“When I left that test, I thought to myself there is no way it’s less than 34,” Erwin said. “I wasn’t quite sure if I had gotten a 36, or a 34 or a 35 but I knew I did pretty well.”

Erwin said he first heard about his score through word of mouth at school.

“One of the deans stopped me in the hall and told me about it before I knew about it,” Erwin said.

He was told he was the only Bellevue East student to get a perfect score.