Bellevue East student attains perfect score on the ACT

Attaining a perfect score on the ACT is not something many test takers can say they achieved.
In fact, according to prepscholar.com, out of the 1.9 million students who take the test every year, only about 3,700 get the highest possible ACT score.
Bellevue East senior Elias Erwin was one of the few students to achieve a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.
Even more impressive: the fact that it was Erwin’s first time taking the test.
“I didn’t really prepare much for the ACT,” Erwin said.
Erwin said he took a practice ACT his freshmen year, a PSAT his sophomore year and was supposed to take the actual ACT last year but decided to delay it to this year.
“When I left that test, I thought to myself there is no way it’s less than 34,” Erwin said. “I wasn’t quite sure if I had gotten a 36, or a 34 or a 35 but I knew I did pretty well.”
Erwin said he first heard about his score through word of mouth at school.
“One of the deans stopped me in the hall and told me about it before I knew about it,” Erwin said.
He was told he was the only Bellevue East student to get a perfect score.
“I didn’t end up getting the official results in the mail for like, several weeks,” Erwin said.
Nathaniel Bacon, Bellevue East High School assistant principal, said Erwin is an example of the school’s preparation for students to excel at these types of tests.
“It is pretty exciting to have one of our own students score that perfect ACT and show the magnitude and caliber of student that he is and also the preparation the school district has done for his education,” Bacon said.
Erwin said he wants to go into computer science but is not sure where he wants to go to school.
“I am looking at the Nebraska schools,” Erwin said. “I’m just still kind of working out the numbers and seeing where it makes the most sense for me to go.”