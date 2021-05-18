 Skip to main content
Bellevue East teacher selected for National Endowment for the Humanities summer program
Bellevue East teacher Rebekah Sidzyik has been selected to attend the National Endowment for the Humanities summer program “Heart Mountain, Wyoming, and the Japanese American Incarceration.”

This program will bring fifth through 12th grade educators from around the country to Heart Mountain (virtually this year), one of the 10 incarceration sites for Japanese Americans forced from the West Coast during World War II.

Participants will learn about the Japanese American experience in the U.S., their forced removal and incarceration and the conditions that made it possible.

Participants will examine the incarceration’s cause, course, consequence and the long-term effect on the community.

Participants will explore underlying histories and federal policies all set in a Wyoming landscape that saw similar struggles between white and native populations.

