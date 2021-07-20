Bellevue East winless in legion area tournament with two losses

The Hike Real Estate sponsored Bellevue East Chieftains’ varsity legion team struggled this past weekend in the A2 area legion tournament that began at Millard West on Friday, after winning their last game of the regular season over the Omaha Spikes seniors.

The Chieftains first game of the tournament was against the No. 1 seed in the A2 bracket in the Papillion-La Vista South Titans last Friday afternoon. The Titans high-powered offense was too much for Bellevue East and company as Papillion-La Vista South put up 3 or more runs in the first, second and fourth inning for an early 10-1 lead. Blake Urwin handled pitching duties for the Chieftains and had two strikeouts on the day while Dalton Hike had the team’s solo RBI.

Bellevue East’s second tournament game then came against a talented Westside team in the loser’s bracket on Saturday evening. Once again, the Chieftains offense was stalled for the second night in a row and they managed to only put up one run in a tough 13-1 loss.

Following the two losses, Bellevue East’s squad has been eliminated from legion postseason play after their A2 tournament action. Head coach Ian DeLaet and company will look towards another offseason of improvements before getting back on the diamond next spring.

