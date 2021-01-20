Bellevue East wrestler commits to the University of Virginia

Garret Grice has been nothing short of dominant in his high school wrestling career at Bellevue East High School.
After two years, he has two state titles — at 113- and 120-pounds respectively— and is going for his third in the 132 pound weight division.
“I don’t think anyone can beat me no matter what weight,” Grice said.
He said cutting weight can take away the love of the sport and decided this year and next, he would wrestle whatever weight he comes in as.
Grice’s confidence and dominance on the mat resulted in several NCAA Division I programs recruiting him, including Nebraska, Virginia, Iowa State, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wyoming, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State and North Dakota State.
He announced via Twitter on Monday his commitment to the University of Virginia.
“I loved everything it had to offer,” Grice said. “I flew out there a couple of weeks ago. I loved everything. I loved the campus. I loved all the dudes I met, but I’d say mainly the education, the education that they offer is just, it’s pretty top-notch.”
Grice has been wrestling year-round for 12 years now and was inspired by his father, a college wrestler, to try the sport in the first place.
He said his initial motivation to wrestle was to garner a scholarship for his education but since that is taken care of, now his motivation comes from the staff at the MWC Wrestling Academy.
Grice trains nine months out of the year at MWC and said 90% of the top tier talent in Nebraska trains there as well.
“Iron sharpens iron, so we all make each other better every day,” Grice said.
Grice gave credit to Bellevue East head wrestling coach Todd Porter for his great team management and knowing when to let Grice be himself.
“He’s a role model for the entire state of Nebraska for wrestling,” Porter said of Grice. “There is no better role model for high school or little kid wrestlers than Garret Grice.”
Porter said Grice does things the right way as a wrestler.
“He works hard; he keeps a positive attitude; he’s good to people all around him; he brings his teammates up; I could write a book about the good things Grice brings to the table,” Porter said.
Grice said he was not as confident in himself when he first began wrestling in high school.
“I always knew I had potential to do some pretty cool things,” Grice said.
Porter would ask Grice how many titles he thought he would win.