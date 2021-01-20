Bellevue East wrestler commits to the University of Virginia

He said his initial motivation to wrestle was to garner a scholarship for his education but since that is taken care of, now his motivation comes from the staff at the MWC Wrestling Academy.

Grice trains nine months out of the year at MWC and said 90% of the top tier talent in Nebraska trains there as well.

“Iron sharpens iron, so we all make each other better every day,” Grice said.

Grice gave credit to Bellevue East head wrestling coach Todd Porter for his great team management and knowing when to let Grice be himself.

“He’s a role model for the entire state of Nebraska for wrestling,” Porter said of Grice. “There is no better role model for high school or little kid wrestlers than Garret Grice.”

Porter said Grice does things the right way as a wrestler.

“He works hard; he keeps a positive attitude; he’s good to people all around him; he brings his teammates up; I could write a book about the good things Grice brings to the table,” Porter said.

Grice said he was not as confident in himself when he first began wrestling in high school.

“I always knew I had potential to do some pretty cool things,” Grice said.