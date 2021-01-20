Bellevue East wrestling show strong season at metro dual tourney

Bellevue East varsity wrestling was active on the mats Saturday afternoon in the 2021 Omaha Metro Conference Dual Tournament which featured 18 schools from the Metro area including cross-town rival Bellevue West.

Chieftain phenom Garrett Grice led the way for Bellevue East beating Omaha Central’s Kevin Boston 5-0. The Chieftains would end up winning a close one against Central on Saturday, 41-33. East’s Garrett Erickson, Marshall Chandler, Preston Welch, Truman Koehler and Evan Gann all had pins on the day.

Before Saturday, Bellevue East’s last contest was Wednesday where they defeated Papillion-La Vista South 48-36. East’s Grice continued his dominating career by pinning Papio South’s Connor Hardy to break the Class A career take down record as a junior. Chieftains Welch and Daniel DeRosier were also productive on Wednesday, pinning both of their opponents for victories.

The Chieftains’ next dual meet was held in Plattsmouth on Tuesday after Leader press time.