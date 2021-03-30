Bellevue families receive support from the community after apartment fire

So far, four families have reached out for assistance and the apartment complex is also informing families on who to contact for help.

Bruce said when things get delivered, volunteers will sort items by families’ needs.

“So if something is brought in specifically for a family or it fits this person only, then we’re going to just separate families, we’re going to have a pile for each family,” Bruce said.

There will be certain items available that will be just for anybody as they walk through.

The support from the community is nothing new to Bruce.

“I used to have the restaurant and in 2018 I went through my own personal tragedy and it was heartwarming to have their community reach out to me and be there for me,” Bruce said.

She said some of the families have been hesitant to ask for too much.

“If you don’t ask, you won’t get and we just tell them, in the future when you’re in a better place than pay it back, pay it forward to somebody,” Bruce said. “I think down the road, they’ll remember that the community did this for them and they’ll be part of another event later helping other families.”