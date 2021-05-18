Bellevue father charged in death of his two children; extradition hearing planned for Tuesday

The parents were in the midst of divorce proceedings, and the father was under court order to provide daily contact between the mother and children during their visits to his home, Nielsen has said.

Nielsen, who lives in Illinois, said she talked with the children Thursday night but was unable to reach them Friday and Saturday nights. She called Bellevue police Saturday night asking that they check on the children. Officers went to the home Saturday night and Sunday morning, but didn’t see anything suspicious and didn’t attempt to force entry, according to Capt. Andy Jashinski, Bellevue police spokesman. Officers did not talk with the father.

After receiving criticism by some on social media for leaving her marriage, Nielsen detailed on Facebook alleged abuse by her husband.

“He was very abusive, controlling and manipulative toward me,” she told The World-Herald. “He found the ultimate way to hurt me.”

Jashinske said Bellevue police didn’t enter the home because there was no indication of imminent danger and the Constitution protects against unreasonable searches of homes. A parent violating a divorce decree is not sufficient grounds to enter a home, he said.