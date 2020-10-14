Bellevue Girl Scout receives Gold Award

Katheryn Rice of Bellevue, is among 16 Girl Scouts from Nebraska joined an elite group of women leaders this year by earning their Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who show extraordinary leadership and change the world by tackling pressing issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts focused on natural disaster preparedness and recovery, bullying, childhood literacy, human trafficking and more, impacting their communities with meaningful and lasting change.