 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue Girl Scout receives Gold Award
0 comments

Bellevue Girl Scout receives Gold Award

  • 0

Katheryn Rice of Bellevue, is among 16 Girl Scouts from Nebraska joined an elite group of women leaders this year by earning their Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who show extraordinary leadership and change the world by tackling pressing issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts focused on natural disaster preparedness and recovery, bullying, childhood literacy, human trafficking and more, impacting their communities with meaningful and lasting change.

Katheryn Rice

Rice
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football Scoreboard
Bellevue

Football Scoreboard

Ralston 48, Elkhorn North 21 — Ralston used a key third quarter to create distance in this game and put the game out of reach and claim their …

Watch Now: Related Video

Citizens Police Academy offers hands-on experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert