Bellevue inches closer to new brand

For the last several months, OBI Creative and the Bellevue Chamber have conducted surveys and group interviews.

“That process was delayed obviously because of COVID,” Hensel said. “We had planned on doing a significant amount of these surveys and interviews face-to-face as much as possible, but that didn’t end up happening, so we had to come up with some alternative methods.”

OBI then took the information from surveys and interviews to identify the three primary themes that were found online.

Hensel said some from the community have gotten confused that themes presented on the MindMixer website were final.

He said themes the Bellevue community provided feedback on were not the final result, but just another step in the branding process.

“OBI will take feedback around the three themes, drill down into one that stands out at the forefront based on the feedback we received and then they’ll develop more specific messaging taglines, a logo color scheme, etc. from that theme,” Hensel said.

Hensel said it is critical for Bellevue and businesses to have a centralized message as the community continues to grow.