Bellevue Library introduces makerspace

The Bellevue Public Library is collaborating with the Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project, to host a rotating makerspace in the library.

The makerspace will provide the opportunity for adults and young people to access technology, stimulate creativity, innovation, and the exchange of ideas to help facilitate entrepreneurship, skill development and local economic development.

The library is partnering with the Nebraska Library Commission, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension and Regional Library Systems.

A national leadership grant was awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Nebraska Library Commission to support this partnership effort.

“Nebraska’s public libraries are the natural gathering points for people to come together to share materials, knowledge, and experiences,” said Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner. “Whether the materials and tools are high tech or low tech, digital or analog, art or science, the focus is to create, invent, tinker, explore and discover using the tools, materials and knowledge available.”

During their hosting period, the Bellevue Library Innovation Studios have received the following equipment: