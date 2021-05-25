Bellevue Library introduces makerspace

The Bellevue Public Library is collaborating with the Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project, to host a rotating makerspace in the library.
The makerspace will provide the opportunity for adults and young people to access technology, stimulate creativity, innovation, and the exchange of ideas to help facilitate entrepreneurship, skill development and local economic development.
The library is partnering with the Nebraska Library Commission, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension and Regional Library Systems.
A national leadership grant was awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Nebraska Library Commission to support this partnership effort.
“Nebraska’s public libraries are the natural gathering points for people to come together to share materials, knowledge, and experiences,” said Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner. “Whether the materials and tools are high tech or low tech, digital or analog, art or science, the focus is to create, invent, tinker, explore and discover using the tools, materials and knowledge available.”
During their hosting period, the Bellevue Library Innovation Studios have received the following equipment:
• Digital fabrication (3D printer, laser cutter, vinyl cutter, CNC router.)
• Electronics (prototype kits, microcontrollers, robotics.)
• Textiles (heat press, embroidery/sewing machine.)
• Digital media creation (filmmaking/digital photography.)
• Music technology.
• Specialized software, button maker, laminator and basic hand tools.
The Bellevue Public Library is currently offering training for persons who want to work on the Innovation Studios equipment.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the library at 402-293-3157 or by registering online through the library’s website: bellevuelibrary.org.
A list of the training sessions being offered is included in the library’s website calendar of events.
Use of the machines are free, but patrons may be responsible for the costs of consumable materials used.
“The Library Innovation Studios is an exciting addition to our community,” said Laura Whitehead, BPL’s head of adult services. “We will provide free access to high tech equipment, along with training for many levels of users.”
The Friends of the Bellevue Public Library will sponsor an open house for the Library Innovation Studios on June 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.