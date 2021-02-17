Bellevue Little Theater audition notices

The Bellevue theatre is getting set to host auditions for two of its upcoming shows, “The Outsiders” and “Temporary Insanity.”

BLT auditions for “The Outsiders.”

Auditions for the fast paced comedy “The Outsiders” will be held on March 7 at 6 p.m., and on March 8 at 7 p.m. This show will be directed by Marya Lucca-Thyberg. Callbacks, if necessary will be held on March 9 at 7 p.m. All auditions will be held at the BLT, 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue. This production will open on April 30 and run for three week-ends, closing May 16.

Four adult men and three adult women are needed for this production.

“The Outsiders” follows the story of Ned Newley who doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate ever to run for office. Unless the public is looking for.......the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

More details and registration forms can be found on the BLT website bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com