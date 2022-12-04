Bellevue Little Theater scores a coup with premiere of 'The Prom'

The Bellevue Little Theater will present the Nebraska premiere of “The Prom” in September 2023, winning the rights to the show over larger organizations.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards. It won a Drama Desk Award for outstanding musical that season.

It’s the story of four Broadway actors who lament their glory days on the way to a conservative Indiana town, where they plan to help a lesbian student who has been prohibited from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

“We are proud of being able to share this musical with the Bellevue-Omaha-Council Bluffs area,” theater representatives said. “Watch for details.”

The theater will announce the rest of its 2023-24 season next fall.