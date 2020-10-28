Bellevue Little Theatre 'Almost, Maine' preview

The Bellevue Little Theatre, will present the comedy ‘Almost, Maine’ for two weekends, a change from the normal three weekends long presentation of other shows.

“Almost, Maine” will open on Nov. 6 and have its last performance on Nov. 15.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The substitution of this play for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ and the shortening of the run is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reservations are required, and may be made online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with the proper id.

COVID-19 protocols are in place to insure the safety of all those attending. Masks will be required, and social distancing is in place throughout the theatre.

Jon Flower directs this second production of the BLT 52nd season. All parts in “Almost Maine” will be played by two married couples, Bob and Lauren Gilmore and Jacob and Madison Roman, reducing the risk of exposure possible with a larger cast.