Bellevue Little Theatre 'Almost, Maine' preview

The Bellevue Little Theatre, will present the comedy ‘Almost, Maine’ for two weekends, a change from the normal three weekends long presentation of other shows.
“Almost, Maine” will open on Nov. 6 and have its last performance on Nov. 15.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The substitution of this play for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ and the shortening of the run is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reservations are required, and may be made online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with the proper id.
COVID-19 protocols are in place to insure the safety of all those attending. Masks will be required, and social distancing is in place throughout the theatre.
Jon Flower directs this second production of the BLT 52nd season. All parts in “Almost Maine” will be played by two married couples, Bob and Lauren Gilmore and Jacob and Madison Roman, reducing the risk of exposure possible with a larger cast.
The fictional town of “Almost Maine” provides the setting for this comedy which presents several different stories connected only by the town. The action takes place on a Friday night, with the northern lights hovering in the sky above the little town.
Residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected ways ... some suffer broken hearts, some find love, but the bruises heal, the hearts mend, almost, in a fun-filled romp on a winter night in “Almost Maine.”
The theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue.
