Bellevue Little Theatre announces 2021-2022 season

Set in 1932, "Death by Design" tells the story of Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night

But various guests arrive unexpectedly a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a near-sighted ingenue, a zany modern dancer each with a long-held secret

When one of the guests is murdered, it's left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.

"Grease"

March 11-27, 2022 (postponed from last year due to COVID pandemic)

A classic musical story by Jim Jacos and Warren Cassey, “Grease” centers on Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser.

The two have a secret summertime romance — but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but he is concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.

"Two on the Aisle, Three in the Van"

May 6-22, 2022

Sometimes the best show isn't onstage but in the parking lot. That's the case in "Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van," a comedy where the point of view this time comes from the unsung heroes who call the show, man the spotlights, sew the costumes, count the tickets and suffer through every flubbed line, forgotten prop and missed cue.

