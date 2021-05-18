Bellevue Little Theatre announces 2021-2022 season

The Bellevue Little Theatre has announced its 2021-21 production Schedule.
"Big the Musical"
Sept. 17-Oct. 3
"Big the musical" is based on the 1987 film "Big" and tells the story of Josh Baskin, a youngster on the brink of adolescence and suffering from all the awkward teenage anxiety that comes with it.
Frustrated at still being made to feel “little," he makes a wish to a Zoltar machine at the carnival to become "big." When Josh wakes up the next morning, he is astounded to discover that his wish has been granted -- he now has the body of a 30-year-old man.
"Best XMAS Pageant Ever"
Nov. 5-21 (postponed from last year due to COVID pandemic)
The show is adapted from the Barbara Robinson novel of the same name and follows the shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a humorous yet heartwarming tale.
"Death by Design"
Jan. 14-30, 2022
What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie?
Set in 1932, "Death by Design" tells the story of Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night
But various guests arrive unexpectedly a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a near-sighted ingenue, a zany modern dancer each with a long-held secret
When one of the guests is murdered, it's left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.
"Grease"
March 11-27, 2022 (postponed from last year due to COVID pandemic)
A classic musical story by Jim Jacos and Warren Cassey, “Grease” centers on Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser.
The two have a secret summertime romance — but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but he is concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.
"Two on the Aisle, Three in the Van"
May 6-22, 2022
Sometimes the best show isn't onstage but in the parking lot. That's the case in "Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van," a comedy where the point of view this time comes from the unsung heroes who call the show, man the spotlights, sew the costumes, count the tickets and suffer through every flubbed line, forgotten prop and missed cue.