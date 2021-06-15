Bellevue Little Theatre premiers 'Temporary Insanity'

There is nothing quite like seeing a theatre show live.

The only thing that could amplify the experience would be a full crowd and that is what appeared for the world premier of “Temporary Insanity,” a farce written by Des Moines, Iowa, playwright Karen Schaeffer.

The community showed up in force and the BLT auditorium was filled with more laughter than I have heard anywhere in the last year.

All the laughs were earned and there is nothing funnier in this world than to see a situation delve into chaos. Perhaps, organized chaos would be a better word.

In a question-and-answer session after the show, Director Jon Flower said that there was no blocking laid out for him. This would be a dauting task for many, but Flower did a great job of setting the tone for the entire show.

Each character movement, facial expression and hilarious jokes hit the nail on the head. Every emotional part of the show hit deep and the pacing was masterful.

I have seen Flower act in a previous BLT show but, I have to say after seeing this show, I have debated if he is an even better director.

Flower had a vastly talented cast to help put out a fantastic piece of performance art.