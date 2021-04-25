Bellevue Little Theatre presents 'The Outsider'

Bellevue Little Theatre is getting ready for the Nebraska premiere of Paul Slade Smith’s comedy production “The Outsider.”

This political comedy will be presented on weekends, opening April 30 and closing May 22. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Director Marya Lucca-Thyberg said she laugh out loud when she first read the script.

She said although the show is a comedy it is in part inspirational.

"After I'm done laughing all the time, I appreciate the bigger ideas in it," Lucca-Thyberg said.

She said when it comes down to it, a successful comedy relies on knowing the characters are wonderful and real people.

"I think about when something happens in your life and it just makes you laugh like crazy, it's because you openly and honestly do something and it turns out a different way; it's unexpected, it's a surprise," Lucca-Thyberg said.

She said the trick to is help the actors keep fresh with the material so that every time something happens, it can feel new and make sense.

Lucca-Thyberg said audiences are interested in comedies because it allows them to share in the laughter with others.