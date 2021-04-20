Bellevue Little Theatre presents 'The Outsider'

Bellevue Little Theatre is getting ready for the “Nebraska premiere” of Paul Slade Smith’s comedy production “The Outsider.”

This political comedy will be presented on weekends, opening April 30 and closing May 22. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and reservations are required, They may be made by calling by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or online at the BLT website.

COVID restrictions and social distancing will be in place for this production.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, and $10 for students with proper ID.

“The Outsider” follows a group of politicians and aids in the office of “the governor” who is forced to resign from office. His replacement, Ned Newley, doesn’t even want to be governor and is reluctant to assume the office being vacated.