Bellevue Little Theatre presents 'The Outsider'

Bellevue Little Theatre is getting ready for the “Nebraska premiere” of Paul Slade Smith’s comedy production “The Outsider.”
This political comedy will be presented on weekends, opening April 30 and closing May 22. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and reservations are required, They may be made by calling by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or online at the BLT website.
COVID restrictions and social distancing will be in place for this production.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, and $10 for students with proper ID.
“The Outsider” follows a group of politicians and aids in the office of “the governor” who is forced to resign from office. His replacement, Ned Newley, doesn’t even want to be governor and is reluctant to assume the office being vacated.
He’s terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail, but political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office, unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office.
This timely and hilarious comedy skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
Marya Lucca-Thyberg is stage director for this production. Madelyn Hubbard, assisted by Mykenzie Brannan is serving as stage manager. Costumes are being done by Nancy Buenneneyer and Joey Lorincz is in charge of scenic and light design. Esmeralda Moreno is handling prop design.
Appearing in the cast are:
Steve Thyberg
Sara Scheidies
Brennan Thomas
Sarah Dighans
Matthew Bell
Jessica Mascarello
Mike Pilmaier