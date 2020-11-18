Bellevue Little Theatre Schedule changes

The Bellevue Little Theatre has rescheduled “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” auditions for December, the time to be decided in the coming weeks.

Production for “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” will start rehearsals in January.

BLT’S production of “Grease” will be postponed to the 2021-22 season.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder” will take over the March time slot and will run March 5-21.

“The Taffetas” recorded performance will be available for viewing in December for $20 per view.

