Bellevue Little Theatre set for 'Big: The Musical' auditions
Bellevue Little Theater exterior file photo

The Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., in Bellevue.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo

The Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for “Big: The Musical” on July 18 and July 20.

Based on the hit movie featuring Tom Hanks, “Big: The Musical” is the story of Josh Baskin who discovers that sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.

The BLT’s cast needs include young actors under the age of 18 and adult actors of any gender or ethnicity.

Attendees are required to prepare 16-32 bars of any song and bring printed music for the accompanist.

The BLT is asking for no a cappella performances.

Those that are auditioning should wear comfortable clothing that they can move in for the dance portion of the audition and bring/wear appropriate shoes.

Youth auditions: July 18 at 6 p.m. and July 20 at 7 p.m.

Adult auditions: July 18th at 7:30 p.m. and July 20 at 8 p.m.

Callbacks, if needed, will be held on July 22 at 7 p.m.

All auditions will be held at the Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W Mission Ave.

Questions can be forwarded to 402-681-9785 or via email at laureen.pickle@cox.net.

