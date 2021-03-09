Bellevue Little Theatre strikes gold with 'Dial M for Murder' (copy)

In a time where I, for the most part, stay in my house like a recluse afraid of the outside world, a trip to the Bellevue Little Theatre was what I needed.

The BLT started off its 2021 slate with “Dial M for Murder,” and I was not disappointed.

From Sherlock Holmes novels as a child to listening to true crime podcasts on my commute as an adult, my mind has always been fascinated with mystery.

This play written by Frederick Knott, which would later become an Alfred Hitchcock movie hit, follows a couple who are seemingly happy. Unfortunately, the wife is in love with someone other than her husband, and when the husband discovers her unfaithfulness, he institutes a devious scheme to kill her. As is often the case, the play has twists and turns which no one sees coming.

In fact, I re-watched the classic Alfred Hitchcock film and a few true crime documentaries to prepare myself for this show.

Like most murder mysteries, the lead up to the murder is perhaps my least favorite part.

But Act One sacrifices itself so that all the other parts of the show shine.

Maybe I am just amped up looking forward to the action and subsequent detective work that the first act dragged on a tad too long.