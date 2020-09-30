Bellevue Little Theatre to change show plans

COVID-19 has caused numerous alterations in the lives of the American public, and the Bellevue Little Theatre has another change to announce.

The theatre has has postponed the second production of its 52nd season, “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to November 2021.

In its place the theatre is substituting the comedy “Almost Maine”, and has shortened the run to two week-ends Nov. 6, 7, 8 and Nov. 13, 14, 15.

The theatre is practicing COVID-19 precautions, and to add to those precautions, all roles in the production will be played by two couples.

Details can be found on the BLT web site at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.

