Bellevue Little Theatre to hold auditions for 'Dial M for Murder'

The Bellevue Little Theatre is set to hold auditions for “Dial M for Murder,” directed by Todd Uhrmacher, on Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. at the theatre.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken, and all are required to wear a mask.

Cast requirements for the show include:

1 Woman

4 Men

Ages 25--60

The character descriptions are as follows:

Margot Wendice: The charming, naïve, and wealthy wife of Tony, Margot has no idea that Tony knows of her past affair with Max, nor does she suspect that Tony is planning to murder her.

Max Halliday: An American murder mystery writer, Max had an affair with Margot during the time Tony was playing professional tennis tournaments in America. He is still in love with Margot and comes to visit the couple in London.

Tony Wendice: Margot’s husband, Tony is a former professional tennis player who married Margot for her money. He is selfish and arrogant and has an elaborate scheme to murder Margot because of jealousy over a past affair between Margot and Max.