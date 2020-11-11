Bellevue Little Theatre to hold auditions for 'Dial M for Murder'

The Bellevue Little Theatre is set to hold auditions for “Dial M for Murder,” directed by Todd Uhrmacher, on Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. at the theatre.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken, and all are required to wear a mask.
Cast requirements for the show include:
- 1 Woman
- 4 Men
- Ages 25--60
The character descriptions are as follows:
Margot Wendice: The charming, naïve, and wealthy wife of Tony, Margot has no idea that Tony knows of her past affair with Max, nor does she suspect that Tony is planning to murder her.
Max Halliday: An American murder mystery writer, Max had an affair with Margot during the time Tony was playing professional tennis tournaments in America. He is still in love with Margot and comes to visit the couple in London.
Tony Wendice: Margot’s husband, Tony is a former professional tennis player who married Margot for her money. He is selfish and arrogant and has an elaborate scheme to murder Margot because of jealousy over a past affair between Margot and Max.
Captain Lesgate: An old schoolmate of Tony’s and a convicted criminal, Lesgate is now being blackmailed by Tony into murdering Margot. He seems willing to do anything for money.
Inspector Hubbard: A British Inspector of Police, Hubbard is a bit eccentric, but thoughtful and thorough.
“Dial M for Murder” tells the story of Tony Wendice who has married his wife, Margot, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason.
He arranges the perfect murder. He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her for a fee of one thousand pounds, and arranges a brilliant alibi for himself. Unfortunately…the murderer gets murdered and the victim survives. But this doesn’t baffle the husband: He sees his hireling’s death as an opportunity to have his wife convicted for the murder of the man who tried to murder her.
For more information about the show email the director at todd_uhrmacher@ralstonschools.org or at uhrmne@gmail.com
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue.
