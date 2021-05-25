Bellevue Little Theatre to host world premiere of 'Temporary Insanity'

Schaeffer said she told one her friends whom is an actress that she would write a play with her in mind.

“It took me a couple of years to get everything flushed out but when I did, it really came together quickly,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer plays a game of “If Then” when developing her plays.

For example, she will start with a scenario with two women and ask questions such as what type of business do they work at? If they work at an ad agency then what?

Eventually after asking and answering a lot of these questions, Schaeffer will come up with an entire show.

Schaeffer said she has the idea of what a show is going to be from the start.

“If you’re writing just a romcom, that’s a different kind of comedy than when you’re writing a farce, so when you start a farce, you have to go in with a farce in mind, there’s no other way around it,” Schaeffer said.

She said it is fun seeing how audiences react to particular parts of her plays.

“I know most of the time where the good laughs are going down, the things that surprised me are the other laughs that I’m not expecting,” Schaeffer said.