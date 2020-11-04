Bellevue Little Theatre's 'Almost Maine' is a must see

“Almost Maine” features several different stories, all with different characters, so to ask a cast of four to portray all the characters and portray them in a meaningful way, must have been a daunting task for Director Jon Flower.

Scene to scene would come by and after seeing the entire show, I need to say that the cast of four knocked it out of the park with the all the different characters and this was due to chemistry between everyone on stage.

All parts in “Almost Maine” are played by two married couples, Bob and Lauren Gilmore and Jacob and Madison Roman, reducing the risk of exposure possible with a larger cast.

Although I am sure normally this show would feature a larger cast, I think the smaller cast worked in the BLT’s favor.

The couples on stage obviously trusted each other and being married allowed for the couples to be more vulnerable and intimate on stage.

The actors in the show did an excellent job of making this 24-year-old laugh hysterically and had tears running down my face at other parts of the show.