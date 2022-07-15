Bellevue Medical Center warns of long wait times in emergency room

Nebraska Medicine emergency rooms in Omaha and Bellevue are busy, which means some patients with less urgent conditions may face longer-than-usual waits, a health system official said Thursday.

Dr. Harris Frankel, the health system’s chief medical officer, stressed that the emergency rooms at the Nebraska Medical Center and the Bellevue Medical Center are open for business. People who need emergency care, he said, absolutely should come to those ERs.

But people also come to the ER with conditions that aren’t emergencies, he said, and “perhaps they could be cared for in a different site.” Patients can consult with their physician for a recommendation regarding where they should seek care.

Frankel said it’s not unusual for emergency rooms to be busy at this time of year. But the situation is compounded by the fact that both hospitals recently have been at capacity, although that varies from day to day. That delays the process of moving people who need beds from the ER to hospital floors.

Contributing to the capacity crunch is the fact that the hospital is having difficulty finding beds at skilled nursing facilities for some patients who are ready for discharge but not ready to go home. Those facilities are challenged by the same workforce shortages that are affecting health care at every level, he said. Some also don’t accept patients with certain conditions.

“The system is stretched right now, nationwide,” Frankel said.