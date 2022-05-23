Bellevue mom's infant formula Facebook group gains 900-plus users in a week

Jenn Mezick of Bellevue had joined infant formula groups on Facebook in other states in her quest to locate supplies for her son, Jaxxon.

Not seeing one locally, she launched one of her own for the Omaha metro area on May 15. By May 20, the page had 925 members who had joined the effort to help each other track down scarce supplies.

The idea: Rather than drive around themselves, burning expensive gasoline, participants post photos when they spot cans or bottles for sale along with the name of the store and the general location. Some also will buy a formula that’s close to what they use and resell it on the page — Mezick blocks anyone who tries to price gouge — when they find their preferred formula.

“It blew up,” Mezick said. “I didn’t expect it to blow up.”

The national shortage was triggered by a host of market factors that have been exacerbated by the February closure of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant. The head of the Food and Drug Administration told federal lawmakers Thursday that the plant could be up and running as early as next week. Abbott, however, has said it could take about two months before new formula begins arriving in stores.

Most of the formula consumed in the U.S. is produced inside the country, with most made by four manufacturers, including Abbott. The FDA said this week that it would relax some regulations to allow for more imports into the United States.

Meanwhile, the shortage has left parents scrambling to find formula to feed their babies. Some parents have friends and family who are helping in the search. One Little Free Library near 34th and Howard Streets bore a sign Friday indicating it was being temporarily used for formula donations, although it was empty at the time.

Milk banks in Iowa and Colorado have reported increased donations of and demand for milk. Nebraska does not have its own milk bank.

Milkworks Omaha, a nonprofit that provides breastfeeding support, has seen an increase in appointment requests since the shortage began, said Angie Cantrell, director of community engagement and marketing.

The requests include those for prenatal appointments to help moms get breastfeeding started properly as well as those from moms seeking information about restarting breastfeeding. The organization also has received more requests on information for milk donation. The group partners with Mother’s Milk Bank in Denver to facilitate milk donation.

Mother’s Milk Bank is a nonprofit that collects, tests and pasteurizes donated milk, which is distributed to babies in need. Nebraska Medicine serves as a depot for the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa.

“We understand the fear and concern so many families are facing in the shortage,” Cantrell said in a statement. “Our hope is that as a community, we can come together to ensure all babies are fed, whether that be by breastmilk, formula or a combination of both.”

Dr. Melissa St. Germain, vice president and medical director of Children’s Physicians in Omaha, cautioned against feeding a baby human milk from another mom that hasn’t been tested and stored properly, as is done by milk banks.

Certain infectious diseases and substances can be transmitted through breast milk, she said. “If the milk isn’t tested and handled correctly, parents could be putting their babies at risk for infection,” St. Germain said in a statement.

Mezick’s son, Jaxxon, now 8 months old, takes Enfamil Gentlease, one of the most sought-after formulas. She has had friends in Iowa and Missouri buy the formula in those states and ship it to her. Another friend recently found some while on vacation in Arizona.

On the page, she tries to tag people she knows are looking for a particular formula if someone posts a photo of it from a store so the people in need can go there or call to see if it’s still available.

Mezick also has done some footwork, picking up donated formula and passing it along to those who need it. When she found some at a Target store, she contacted a mom of twins who met her and bought a supply. She bought two cans for a mom who was at work, and the mom later reimbursed her. Recently, she also connected with a mother in the Lincoln area who has a similar page.

“I’ll keep it going as long as people have a need and as long as the formula is still in a shortage,” Mezick said.