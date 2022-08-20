Bellevue officials announce plans to revitalize Olde Towne area

A multistory building featuring luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space will rise in Bellevue’s Olde Towne, paving the way for the revitalization of the city’s core.

The new building will rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The site previously was home to Bellevue City Hall.

The four-story building, dubbed The Bridge Flats in the Frontier District, would feature 53 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments on the upper levels, said Jeff Gehring, co-owner of Mercury Builders, which is behind the project. The main level would include 18,000 square feet for retail.

It also would feature a landscaped and furnished courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and grill station as well as space for such activities as yoga or bocce ball.

The plan calls for redeveloped façades for businesses on the south side of Mission Avenue. Officials said that would give the area a more uniform look.

The new building would be the catalyst for a major streetscaping project along Mission Avenue, Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said at a Thursday press conference. The streetscaping project would span about three blocks, running from Washington Street to Hancock Street.

Gehring purchased the former City Hall lot two years ago, but the project has been a topic of conversation for a number of years.

City offices moved from Mission Avenue to a new, larger facility at 1500 Wall St. in 2018. The move was delayed multiple times because of money and timing issues.

The old building was outdated and and required a lot of maintenance with a leaky roof, an old air conditioner and mold.

At the time of the move, city officials said plans for the old City Hall were up in the air, but they planned to request proposals to redevelop the area.

The building was torn down about two years ago, officials said.

All the storefronts along Mission Avenue are rented out, save for one building that is listed for sale, Hike said. Officials hope the new development fills the gaps in services for residents who live near Olde Towne.

The city and the developer would like to see such features as a small grocery store, restaurants and a fitness center occupy some of the commercial space.

“Hopefully, we can fulfill that need and many other services that are truly unavailable in the Olde Towne community,” Gehring said.

Gehring also purchased a lot to the east, next to a heating and air conditioning business. He hopes that empty parcel can be reworked during a later phase of the project.

The streetscaping project will require updating the infrastructure below the street, Hike said. Once rebuilt, the street would be narrowed to two lanes in an effort to slow traffic. On-street parking would be converted to diagonal stalls to allow for more parking.

The project also would expand sidewalks, making the area more pedestrian- and bicyclist-friendly.

The streetscaping project has no official price tag yet, Hike said, although he estimates it will run between $2 million and $4 million.

The total estimated cost of the building is $12.4 million. That total includes $2.4 million in tax-increment financing being sought by the developer.

The building plan received the initial green light from the Bellevue Planning Commission. It’s slated to go before the Bellevue City Council for final approval in September.

Officials hope to break ground on the project by October.

Redeveloping the site has been a long time coming, city leaders and developers said. Flooding, the pandemic and inflation have delayed the project over the last few years.

“While we’ve been seeing many other developments occur in your sister cities of Omaha, Papillion and La Vista, you’ve all been largely ignored,” Gehring said. “Today, that changes.”

At one point, Hike said, Olde Towne Bellevue was home to multiple banks, grocery stores, drugstores, hardware stores and restaurants. It also housed a pool hall, bowling alley and furniture store.

Some longstanding businesses still are in the area, such as Erwin’s Jewelers. Until the Kwik Shop was built, the Dairy Queen, which was built in 1969, was the newest building on that stretch of road, Hike said.

Olde Towne residents shouldn’t have to drive across the city for a haircut or a fancy cup of coffee, the mayor said.

“There’s a need for services,” Hike said. “We’re not trying to attract people to come into town. We’re trying to have a project that serves the people of Bellevue. People will come if we do it the right way, and that’s what our plan is."