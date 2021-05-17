Bellevue police investigating children's deaths as 'suspicious'; father found in California

“At this point, we don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. “It’s suspicious; we have two children who were located in a home with nobody around.”

Nielsen said she last talked with her children on Thursday evening via FaceTime, which is a type of video phone call.

“They seemed happy; everything seemed OK,” she said.

Nielsen said she became concerned when she wasn’t able to reach the kids on Friday and Saturday. Their dad is under court order to provide daily communication during visits, she said.

She called Bellevue police and asked them to check on their well-being.

Officers went to the home twice, Jashinske said. The first time was 9:50 p.m. Saturday, and the second time was 8:59 a.m. Sunday.

Following that unsuccessful effort, Nielsen said she called a friend and asked them to go to the home. The friend found the door unlocked, walked inside and found the children dead, she said.

The friend called police at 11:03 a.m., Jashinske said.

Jashinske said police didn’t have sufficient reason to force an entry into the home Saturday night and Sunday morning.