Bellevue Police officers honored at annual awards, promotions ceremony

The Bellevue Police Departments Meritorious Award was presented to nine Bellevue Police officers for their quick action and bravery during the 2020 Sonic Shooting in Bellevue: Cody Albrecht, Tyler Brom, Harold Hessig, Aaron Jezek, Marcus Larr, Josh Maguire, Jason Melrose, Kirk Meyer and Mike Pettit.

Clary presented the Medal of Valor Award to Bellevue Police Det. John Stuck for his bravery during an incident in 2020. This was only the fifth Medal of Valor awarded in the history of the department.

Clary closed out the award portions of the program with the announcement of officers of the quarter and Officer of the Year:

First Quarter — Officers Dave Saum and Aaron Jezek

Second Quarter — Officer Aaron Jezek

Third Quarter — Officer Aaron Jezek

Fourth Quarter — Officer Jamey Murray

Officer Aaron Jezek was named the 2020 Bellevue Police Officer of the Year.

Clary closed the program by announcing that the Bellevue Police Department’s intention to sign the 30x30 Pledge. That pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative, a partnership of organizations dedicated to increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes in the U.S. to 30% by the year 2030. The Pledge reflects the input of police leaders, researchers, and industry experts, and is designed to help agencies; understand the current state of the department with regards to gender equity, understand factors that may be driving disparities, and develop and implement strategies and solutions to advance women in policing.