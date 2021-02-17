Bellevue Police officers honored at annual awards, promotions ceremony

The City of Bellevue Police Department held their recognition, promotion and awards ceremony on Feb. 11 in the Criss Auditorium at Bellevue University.
Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary presented the badges, announced the promotions and presented the awards to a number of well deserving Bellevue Police Officers and support staff.
The following Bellevue Police officers who pinned on their badges at the awards ceremony included: Jason Grob, James Kripal, Alexander Stanek, Andrew Jansen, Marcus Larr, Evan Swanson and Dan Walewicz.
Clary announced the following promotions for the following Bellevue Police officers:
- Sergeants: Lindsey Betsworth and Dan German
- Lieutenant: Joe Milos
- Captains: Andy Jashinske and Kurt Stroeher
- Assistant Chief: Dave Stukenholtz
The City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Police Department thanked the following police officers and police department employees for receiving their longevity certificates for over 25, 30 and 35 years of service: Holly Clark, Karen Eidenmiller, Mike Legband, Dennis O’Connor, Patresse Rieple and Dave Saum.
Clary presented the following Lifesaving Awards to Bellevue Police officers who took action and measures to save a life over the last year: Cody Albrecht, Aaron Jezek, Jeffery Keefe, Marcus Larr and Mike Pettit.
The Bellevue Police Departments Meritorious Award was presented to nine Bellevue Police officers for their quick action and bravery during the 2020 Sonic Shooting in Bellevue: Cody Albrecht, Tyler Brom, Harold Hessig, Aaron Jezek, Marcus Larr, Josh Maguire, Jason Melrose, Kirk Meyer and Mike Pettit.
Clary presented the Medal of Valor Award to Bellevue Police Det. John Stuck for his bravery during an incident in 2020. This was only the fifth Medal of Valor awarded in the history of the department.
Clary closed out the award portions of the program with the announcement of officers of the quarter and Officer of the Year:
First Quarter — Officers Dave Saum and Aaron Jezek
Second Quarter — Officer Aaron Jezek
Third Quarter — Officer Aaron Jezek
Fourth Quarter — Officer Jamey Murray
Officer Aaron Jezek was named the 2020 Bellevue Police Officer of the Year.
Clary closed the program by announcing that the Bellevue Police Department’s intention to sign the 30x30 Pledge. That pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative, a partnership of organizations dedicated to increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes in the U.S. to 30% by the year 2030. The Pledge reflects the input of police leaders, researchers, and industry experts, and is designed to help agencies; understand the current state of the department with regards to gender equity, understand factors that may be driving disparities, and develop and implement strategies and solutions to advance women in policing.