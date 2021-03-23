Bellevue Public Library set to undergo largest ever renovation

The Bellevue Public Library has been around, in its current state, since 1975.

Now in 2021, the building is set to undergo its largest renovation in history.

Bellevue Public Library Director Julie Dinville said there is not set design for what the updated library will look like when completed.

At the March 16 Bellevue City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with Bellevue University for temporary library relocation during the renovation at their facility at 1003 Lincoln Road beginning Mar.16 to Jan. 31, 2022.

Dinville said this renovation process was supposed to begin earlier but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the library is currently working with the Omaha-based architectural firm Leo A. Daily, to develop a more concrete timeline and final plan for the upcoming renovations.

Dinville said while the renovations are being completed, all of the library’s materials will be transported to the approved Bellevue University location.

“A big part of the project is to upgrade our electrical,” Dinville said. “We’re woefully behind in terms of where we need to be for current electrical needs.”