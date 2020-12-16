Bellevue residents mourn Frank Kumor

Hundreds of Bellevue community members shared on Facebook some memories they had of the late Frank Kumor.
Here is a sample of what they said:
Clara Sue Arnsdorff: “Frank was an amazing friend to the BLT. For our 50th anniversary he donated a gold coin and necklace which we used as a yearlong raffle. It was a great fundraiser. Another year he donated a ring to be used as an incentive for season ticket sales. He always bought an ad in our program and was generous to a fault any time the theatre needed a boost. He was the face of Olde Towne Bellevue and continued to push us all. My personal experiences involve family jewelry pieces. He restored a garnet/diamond ring of my grandmothers and appraised several family pieces. He always loved hearing their history.”
Richard James: “My wife and I bought his house on Madison Street in 2001 after his first wife Peggy passed away. We lived there and sold it and moved in 2016 to a smaller house in Omaha. My own wife passed away in 2017 and this year I remarried and my new wife and I bought our wedding rings at Irwin’s.
I then had my first wife’s wedding band and engagement ring taken apart and made into a diamond pendant and two sets of earrings for my 2 daughters and a granddaughter. Frank did a beautiful job on them and all that received them were touched by them because they had been a part of my wife’s ring set.
I will truly miss Frank.”
Heather Higginbotham: “Frank was a wonderful man. Even saying he was a pillar of our community does not begin to say how loved and cherished he was to anyone who knew him, which was many. Considering he was on the school board for 18 years I believe naming the new elementary school after him is a wonderful idea. He was very much a “champion for our children.”
Michelle Grygiel Pridell: “Frank was the heart and soul of Bellevue. ... I just hope we can all try to pay it forward for Frank this holiday season — he will truly be missed.”
Rhonda Gentzler Harris: “Frank was Bellevue’s diamond. He replaced prongs on my wedding ring through the years and even last October my mom and dad went down there to see about having the luster repaired on my dad‘s almost 60 year wedding band. It was the first time that my dad had met Frank and my mom talks about how impressed he was at the one time. He also encouraged my parents to go stand outside by the new Eagle sculpture and he had Pat take a picture of them next to it. I enjoyed buying Girl Scout cookies from my daughter and my son designed an ad for Erwin’s Jewlers when he was in 6th grade as part of the takeover for a day project. I still have the drawing as well. My husband was Frank’s Doctor and I know yesterday during the funeral his son Brent talked about the colonoscopy that his doctor encouraged him to have. That colonoscopy turned out to be a lifesaver for him and Frank never forgot that as he said to my mom when he found out who she was the first time she ever went in there for some jewelry appraisals. He told her how John saved his life. He mentioned it to me in the past when I went in the store as well. We also have something he gave John as he was so grateful that is hanging on the wall in our family room and is even more precious to us now. I also enjoyed working with him on coming up with a jewelry piece each year for the annual Midlands Hospital evening with friends event that we would raffle off. Frank even spoke at the very first evening with friends about the wonderful care his late wife Peggy had at Midlands.”
Colten Wyatt: “I made the most important purchase of my life from Frank at Erwin’s Jewelry. An engagement ring. My fiancé was in Japan at the time and I told him I needed it sided down to a 3.25 size. He looked at me funny and said ‘Are you sure? We can always make it smaller, but making it bigger, that’s tough.’ I was sure so he sized it down for me.
Once he was finished, that ring made the trip to the tallest mountain in Japan with me, Mt. Fuji. There, I surprised my wife and proposed to her.
Thanks for everything, Frank.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!