Bellevue residents mourn Frank Kumor

Rhonda Gentzler Harris: “Frank was Bellevue’s diamond. He replaced prongs on my wedding ring through the years and even last October my mom and dad went down there to see about having the luster repaired on my dad‘s almost 60 year wedding band. It was the first time that my dad had met Frank and my mom talks about how impressed he was at the one time. He also encouraged my parents to go stand outside by the new Eagle sculpture and he had Pat take a picture of them next to it. I enjoyed buying Girl Scout cookies from my daughter and my son designed an ad for Erwin’s Jewlers when he was in 6th grade as part of the takeover for a day project. I still have the drawing as well. My husband was Frank’s Doctor and I know yesterday during the funeral his son Brent talked about the colonoscopy that his doctor encouraged him to have. That colonoscopy turned out to be a lifesaver for him and Frank never forgot that as he said to my mom when he found out who she was the first time she ever went in there for some jewelry appraisals. He told her how John saved his life. He mentioned it to me in the past when I went in the store as well. We also have something he gave John as he was so grateful that is hanging on the wall in our family room and is even more precious to us now. I also enjoyed working with him on coming up with a jewelry piece each year for the annual Midlands Hospital evening with friends event that we would raffle off. Frank even spoke at the very first evening with friends about the wonderful care his late wife Peggy had at Midlands.”