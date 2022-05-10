Bellevue school board approves 3.4% pay raise for superintendent

The Bellevue school board approved a 3.4% pay raise Monday, May 9 for Superintendent Jeff Rippe.

Effective July 1, Rippe’s base salary will increase by $8,561, from $248,878 to $257,439, according to district records.

His total compensation, including pay, retirement and benefits such as phone and travel allowances, will be $371,623, the district said.

The board also extended the contract by one year. The three-year contract now will expire on June 30, 2025.

Board President Scott Eby said that over the last two years Rippe navigated the district through the pandemic “and he never shied away from being the front man for the district, taking every teacher’s, every parent’s call.”

Rippe was “really available 24/7, and we appreciate his leadership.”

Going forward, Eby said, Rippe will be working to implement the district’s strategic plan.

One facet will be “building up the Frank Kumor Career Center,” he said.

The center offers alternative learning options for students who aren’t on the traditional college path, he said.

The center, named after a longtime board member, offers various career and professional studies programs. The programs enhance high school students’ education with real-life and relevant learning experiences in collaboration with local businesses, nonprofits and industry professionals.

Rippe was named Bellevue superintendent in 2016, replacing Frank Harwood, who took a job in Kansas.