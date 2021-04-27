Bellevue Sonic dedicates memorial to shooting victims

She said it has been awesome to see the memorial come together.

"She was happy, she was excited to see what they did here," Atalig said of Lujan. “She actually has a rosary that she wants to put up at the tree."

There is a tree just south of the Bellevue Sonic adored with several mementos to memorialize the victims of the shooting.

Atalig said she has not given an interview regarding her daughter since the night of the shooting.

"She (Zoey) is willing to speak so I guess if she is willing to speak, I can speak as well," Atalig said.

She thought the recovery process would be harder on her than her daughter, but was proven wrong by Zoey.

"I can't be mad if she is not mad is my thought behind it all," she said.

Franchise owners of the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road, Amy and Bryant Morrison, both spoke about the decision to create the memorial.

"We needed to do something to remember this, and not in a negative way, but to just start the healing process and to remind everyone how fragile life is," Amy said.