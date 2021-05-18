Bellevue students compete at Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America state event

The Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America state competitive events were held virtually April 12–14.
The 2021 Virtual National Leadership Conference will be held June 29 through July 2.
The following are the results from Bellevue East and Bellevue West students.
Bellevue East results:
Second place Graphic Design — Alexis Stacey, Kenny Duke, Sam Semanko.
Third place, Business Ethics — Isabella Medrano.
Fourth place, Digital Video Production — Michaela Woodruff, Gloria Phillips, Maia Meyer.
Fourth place, Partnership with Business — Alexis Stacey, Kenny Duke, Payton Weaver.
Fifth place, Business Financial Plan — Laynee Benne, Chelsea Phillips.
Sixth place, Website Design — Cayden Buckley, Chelsea Phillips.
Seventh place, Community Service Project — Laynee Benne, Isabella Medrano, Cayden Buckley.
Eighth place, Sales Presentation — Samuel Tyler.
Eighth place, E-Business — Alexis Stacey.
National Qualifiers: Alexis Stacey, Kenny Duke, Sam Semanko, Payton Weaver and Isabella Medrano.
Bellevue West Results:
First place, American Enterprise Project — Baden Brumbaugh, Carmela Rigatuso and Uriah Terry.
First place , Accounting II — Tyler Robert.
First place, Banking & Financial — Quinny Brumbaugh.
Second place, Accounting II — Nova Faltin.
Second place, Political Science — Jason Bonner.
Third place, Accounting II — Baden Brumbaugh.
Third place, Public Speaking — Ashlee Leighty.
The following students placed in the Top 8 at State:
Fourth place, Future Business Leader — Baden Brumbaugh.
Fourth place, Journalism — Ashlee Leighty.
Fifth place, Computer Applications — Logan Fullerton.
Fifth place, Cyber Security — Josh Bugay.
Fifth place, Journalism — Keely Prusia.
Fifth place, Local Chapter Annual Business Report — Ashlee Leighty and Jaclyn Taggart.
Fifth place, Securities & Investments — Tyler Robert.
Sixth place, Business Ethics — Ashlee Leighty, Carmela Rigatuso and Josh Bugay.
Sixth place, Business Law — Noah Parker.
Sixth place, Cyber Security — Uriah Terry.
Sixth place, Social Media Strategies — Carmela Rigatuso, Ariana Garber.
Seventh place, Business Calculations — Jason Bonner.
Seventh place, Introduction to Event Planning — Natalie Cervantes and Angelo Palermo.
Seventh place, Sales Presentation — Carmela Rigatuso, Josh Bugay and Jason Bonner.
Seventh place, Cyber Security — Quinny Brumbaugh.
Eigth place, Hospitality & Event Management — Christian Towne.
The following students received Honorable Mention:
Banking & Financial — Tyler Robert and Nova Faltin.
Computer Problem Solving — Jason Bonner.
Economics — Noah Parker.
Electronic Career Portfolio — Paige Pruett.
Introduction to Business Presentation — Amy Oltman, Kara Muller and Colton Calabro.
Introduction to FBLA — Natalie Cervantes.
Journalism — Jaclyn Taggart.
Personal Finance — Logan Fullerton.
Business Calculations — Tyler Robert.
Business Calculations — Logan Fullerton.
Personal Finance — Noah Parker.
Personal Finance — Tyler Robert.
Personal Finance — Caleb Ollis.
Introduction to Business Communication — Anna Marle.
The Bellevue West FBLA Chapter received the award for Largest Local Chapter Membership Class A.