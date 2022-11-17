 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha

  • 0

A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late at night Tuesday, Nov. 15, when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha.

Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80. 

Investigators determined that Solorio-Ramirez was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO when he lost control of the car at high speed. The Pontiac went down a steep embankment and rolled several times, the spokesman said. 

Solorio-Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert