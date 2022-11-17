Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha

A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late at night Tuesday, Nov. 15, when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha.

Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.

Investigators determined that Solorio-Ramirez was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO when he lost control of the car at high speed. The Pontiac went down a steep embankment and rolled several times, the spokesman said.

Solorio-Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt.