Bellevue University named a great college to work for

Bellevue University was recognized as a great college to work for according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program that was published in The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins said employees that feel empowered, that the college takes care of, is paramount to the institutions overall success.
“We will have no other success if our employees, faculty and staff don’t feel engaged, empowered,” Hawkins said.
She said the survey is a great tool to understand where the university could improve and identify any employee issues she did not know about.
Bellevue University was also distinguished on the survey’s honor roll, an additional recognition for outstanding institutions.
“We’re never going to have a hundred percent, everything’s perfect because there’s such a diversity of needs and you have to accommodate the workforce in a way that also preserves the strength that financial and organizational strength of the university,” Hawkins said, “But where we can do things that will make employee lives easier?”
Hawkins said a lot of companies post coronavirus pandemic will be looking at ways to increase flexibility in the workplace.
“If we can stay flexible with employees and allow more work life balance, I think things will even get better and what I don’t want to do is improve that and drop on something else,” Hawkins said.
The 2020 survey results show that Bellevue University had a 77% overall average score — up from 71% last year.
Hawkins attributes this increase to the board taking actions on the annual surveys taken by employees.
“If you measure something and you don’t then take action on the measurement, you’re going to stay the same, but we actually as a broad team, looked at the data and took action,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said not acting on feedback would eventually lead to an erosion of trust.
“It really is about a commitment to act on information that you get from the survey or feedback,” Hawkins said.
Sherrye Hutcherson, executive vice president for human resources and guild partnerships, said the survey is a great way to show the growing student and faculty/staff population that the college is a healthy workplace.
Hutcherson said it is critical for a university to listen to feedback to improve its processes.
“What’s really critical is we have employees that work for us that are truly innovative, they’re truly entrepreneurial spirits and because we are a growing university and we’re always looking to find a better niche in the marketplace to hear from our employees,” Hutcherson said.
Hutcherson said representatives from great colleges to work for, told Bellevue University it had more comments than any other institution that they have seen in a really long time.
“In my mind that just shows that they know that there’s space for them (employees) to be innovative there’s space for them to be honest and there’s space for them to tell us what we need to do better and that’s critical to have an engaged workforce,” Hutcherson said.
