Bellevue University named a great college to work for

Bellevue University was recognized as a great college to work for according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program that was published in The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins said employees that feel empowered, that the college takes care of, is paramount to the institutions overall success.

“We will have no other success if our employees, faculty and staff don’t feel engaged, empowered,” Hawkins said.

She said the survey is a great tool to understand where the university could improve and identify any employee issues she did not know about.

Bellevue University was also distinguished on the survey’s honor roll, an additional recognition for outstanding institutions.

“We’re never going to have a hundred percent, everything’s perfect because there’s such a diversity of needs and you have to accommodate the workforce in a way that also preserves the strength that financial and organizational strength of the university,” Hawkins said, “But where we can do things that will make employee lives easier?”

Hawkins said a lot of companies post coronavirus pandemic will be looking at ways to increase flexibility in the workplace.