Bellevue University opens El Camino Latino Center for students

“We just launched our company in January and it definitely keeps on growing,” Millan said.

Millan said there is the opportunity for internships, volunteer work and additional assistance for students and their families.

Ponce said it is important for students to develop relationships with companies before graduation to familiarize themselves with the job market.

“A lot of students spend the years that they have pursuing their education, primarily concentrating on their education,” Ponce said. “All of a sudden the big day comes and they graduate and they either settle at the employer that they’re at or realize that there are bigger and better things in the world for them.”

Ponce said by offering the resources that students need to accomplish their goals while in school, it can help them make a better choice for their career.

Students can expect a large variety of programs at the center.

“They can come and explore everything that we have available, and if we don’t have what they need, then they just need to ask and we’ll bring the resources for them,” Ponce said.