Bellevue University opens El Camino Latino Center for students

Bellevue University is aiming to strengthen its relationship with Latino students.
The university’s way to accomplish this goal is via its new El Camino Latino Center, located in the F. Hoyte-Freeman Library on BU’s campus.
The new center is dedicated to supporting Latino students’ academic journey, both personally and professionally.
Gina Ponce, director of Latino community outreach at Bellevue University, said the center came about after she wanted to do something different to reach Latino students, rather than just outreach and enrollment.
“I had some employers that were reaching out to me and were asking me for a bilingual person that they could hire for employment in their organizations,” Ponce said.
The university began work on the center in 2019.
A large function of the center will be connecting students with potential employers, some of whom have a physical office in the El Camino Latino Center.
The El Camino Latino Center currently partners with organizations such as Omaha Bridges, Mundo Latino Newspaper, Heartland Workforce Center, Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Bank, Couture Virtual Consultants and Goodwill Industries.
Guadalupe Millan, co-founder of Couture Virtual Consultants and BU alumna, said she looks forward to working with current students.
“We just launched our company in January and it definitely keeps on growing,” Millan said.
Millan said there is the opportunity for internships, volunteer work and additional assistance for students and their families.
Ponce said it is important for students to develop relationships with companies before graduation to familiarize themselves with the job market.
“A lot of students spend the years that they have pursuing their education, primarily concentrating on their education,” Ponce said. “All of a sudden the big day comes and they graduate and they either settle at the employer that they’re at or realize that there are bigger and better things in the world for them.”
Ponce said by offering the resources that students need to accomplish their goals while in school, it can help them make a better choice for their career.
Students can expect a large variety of programs at the center.
“They can come and explore everything that we have available, and if we don’t have what they need, then they just need to ask and we’ll bring the resources for them,” Ponce said.
Some examples of what the partner companies will be offering at the center include: Goodwill Industries will offer job placement and training; Omaha Bridges will have a 10-week course on how to save money and will give students a $350 stipend in addition to a coach that will help them with goals based on the class; and Mundo Latino Newspaper will teach students the ins and outs of the newspaper.
In addition to the job training that will be available to students, an El Camino Latino scholarship was created to aid students pursuing their education.
“It isn’t just for high school students, it’s for all students, also students that want to study English as a second language, the scholarship is open to them,” Ponce said.
Students need to have a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.5, need to be Latino and need to engage in the services in the center.
Ponce said the scholarship amount will vary from students to student and the final decision is left to BU’S scholarship team.
The center has been open and utilized by the community since June 1.
“We’re hoping to be really busy this fall and we’re hoping to help a lot of people,” Ponce said. “This, for me and my personal career, this is the icing on the cake.”
Ponce said the university is going to keep track of how many people the center serves, the services provided and success stories.
She said her goal is to eventually expand the center so that all students and not just Latino students will be able to use the center’s services.
The El Camino Latino Center will be open the same hours as the library on campus. The center will be closed on Sundays.