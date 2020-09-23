Bellevue University President named 2020 Recipient of Ohtli Award

“When we look at the various student populations or adult learners who we think could benefit from some of the offerings we’ve got, or who have contacted us, we always look at each community as unique because there’s different characteristics with different groups,” Hawkins said.

She said the importance of the outreach initiatives are that in the last 20 years the U.S demographic population is shifting.

“It’s really important to acknowledge the shifts, to look at ways to reach communities and by no means do we only advocate for Bellevue university, we really try to work with students and oftentimes, there’s other solutions that are better for them,” Hawkins said.

She said these other option could include community colleges, vocational certificates or an option could be a college that has a program that Bellevue University does not have.

Hawkins said she was shocked when she learned she got the award.

“We have a pretty diverse student body here and the fact that there was recognition and a realization that our efforts are having an impact, it’s always nice,” Hawkins said, “Sometimes you work really hard at things, but you’re not sure if you’re moving the needle.”

