Bellevue University professor's poem published

“There are few things in my lifetime that have been as disturbing as the events of last week as our legislators gathered to certify the election. Time ripped and we were thrown back to the War of 1812. Mind and reality ripped and we had to face again and again on televised repeat the sight of our fellow citizens made insensible with anger, primed with months of lies and deceit, willing to do any violence to the process of democracy that they did not appear to comprehend and certainly did not respect or value. After a day of the surreal juxtaposition of ‘Animal House’ antics and drawn guns, I understood anew Whitman’s feeling in section 32 of ‘Song of Myself’: ‘I think I could turn and live with animals …’”