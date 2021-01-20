Bellevue University professor's poem published

Bellevue University professor Clif Mason’s poem, “Insurrections Sonnet,” was published Jan. 21 by the Los Angeles-based poetry magazine “Rattle” in the weekly Poets Respond feature on its website.
Poets are invited to submit poems about an event in the news from the previous week. From the approximately 300 poems submitted each week, two are chosen for publication on the site, which publishes on Sunday and Tuesday.
“I feel humbled to have my poem chosen as one two to represent Rattle’s poetic response to one of the most significant events since the Moon landing,” Mason said.
The poem can be found online at rattle.com/insurrections-sonnet-by-clif-mason. It has also been published here for your convenience.
The following statement from Mason accompanied the poem:
“There are few things in my lifetime that have been as disturbing as the events of last week as our legislators gathered to certify the election. Time ripped and we were thrown back to the War of 1812. Mind and reality ripped and we had to face again and again on televised repeat the sight of our fellow citizens made insensible with anger, primed with months of lies and deceit, willing to do any violence to the process of democracy that they did not appear to comprehend and certainly did not respect or value. After a day of the surreal juxtaposition of ‘Animal House’ antics and drawn guns, I understood anew Whitman’s feeling in section 32 of ‘Song of Myself’: ‘I think I could turn and live with animals …’”
Clif Mason
INSURRECTIONS SONNET
Name, please, the ways
that living is not hysteria.
Yet mystery is everywhere.
Ask the wisteria,
the sugar maple.
Are these days’ putative needs—
hurtful urgencies,
hateful exigencies—
not desires bound up
within regrets
within desires?
Are they not incarnate
(& reincarnate) paradox,
part & parcel
of reason’s unreason
(for whatever reason) ensorcelled?
I turn instead to the jade plant’s
green cascade of flames.
To the red fox
surprised at 2 a.m.—
sparking, livest of live wires,
down our street,