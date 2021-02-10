Bellevue University professor's research receives recognition

Cronin-Gilmore said it is likely many employers would follow through letting employees work from home post-pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic, the National Compensation Survey (2019) reflected only 7% of workers reporting flexible benefits that included work from home,” Cronin-Gilmore said. “The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2019) reported at that same time that about 29% of the workforce had the ability to work from home.”

By April of 2020, that number had doubled with 62% of employed Americans working from home as a result of the pandemic.

“In the Greater Nebraska area, for example, there are organizations that have already transitioned to a complete remote workforce and others who adopted a plan allowing time for employees to work from home,” Cronin-Gilmore said.

Another factor that could lead employers to continue allowing employees to work from home is overall employee satisfaction.

About a third of participants in Cronin-Gilmore’s survey ranked their quality of life as somewhat better during the pandemic.

When asked how many days they would prefer to work from home in the future, 30% said five days; 24% said three days; and 21% said two days.