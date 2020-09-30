Bellevue University provides opportunity for community college graduates

All Nebraska community college graduates who enroll in a Bellevue University bachelor’s degree program from now through June 30, 2021, will benefit from an new program at Bellevue University.

The Community College Promise program will let community college graduates transfer in 60 credits or credits earned in an associate degree and applies the full cost of students’ associate degree tuition toward their Bellevue University tuition.

Todd Lardenoit, director of enrollment initiatives and market development for Premier Partnerships for Bellevue University, said the college has a long-standing relationship community colleges.

He said community colleges have begun increasing in popularity in adult learners due to the convenience those colleges present.

“Going to a community college costs less, it’s local, they don’t have to go long places and it fits into their schedule,” Larednoit said.

He said Bellevue University started its premier partner network with community colleges a little over 25 years ago with Central Community College.