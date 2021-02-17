Bellevue University ranked as top school for diversity

Bellevue University has been selected as one of College Factual’s Best Colleges for Diversity in the United States for 2021.

Bellevue University is in the top 15% of over 3,500 colleges in the country for students seeking a diverse college experience.

“We are proud to be in the top tier of the Best for Diversity ranking among colleges in the U.S.,” BU President Mary Hawkins said in a released statement. “Our mission of open access to high quality programs combined with our commitment to affordable education is a key to serving a diverse student body.”

Bellevue University is also ranked No. 6 in Nebraska by College Factual’s Best Colleges for Diversity in Nebraska ranking. This is out of 32 institutions in the state that offer four-year degrees.

College Factual’s Best Colleges for Diversity ranking was created using objective data emphasizing student body diversity when it comes to race/ethnicity, gender, age and geographic location.

“We really want a strong mix of points of view, experiences, values, and in some regard, to be able to really make solid decisions and allow open discussion with respect and care, “Hawkins said in an interview.

For more information about Bellevue University and its programs, visit bellevue.edu.

