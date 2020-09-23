Bellevue University’s Diping Huang on Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 List

Diping Huang, global relationship manager of international programs and designated school official at Bellevue University, found a family at her alma mater.

Huang has been selected as a 2020 recipient of the Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards, honoring 40 Greater Omaha, Council Bluffs and Sarpy County entrepreneurs, executives and professionals under the age of 40.

Huang is a first generation college student from China and credits the resources and guidance counselors at Bellevue University for her success and ability to graduate college.

She said one roadblock some first generation students encounter is they do not even know what FAFSA is.

“Sometimes because it’s too difficult to them as a first generation and they don’t know how to do it and what to do, and they just simply just give up,” Huang said.

She said after graduating she wanted help other first generation college students reach their full potential.

In her previous role at the university, Huang would help with outreach to first generation college student to let them know about scholarships that would help pay for higher education.