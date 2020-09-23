Bellevue University’s Diping Huang on Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 List

Diping Huang, global relationship manager of international programs and designated school official at Bellevue University, found a family at her alma mater.
Huang has been selected as a 2020 recipient of the Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards, honoring 40 Greater Omaha, Council Bluffs and Sarpy County entrepreneurs, executives and professionals under the age of 40.
Huang is a first generation college student from China and credits the resources and guidance counselors at Bellevue University for her success and ability to graduate college.
She said one roadblock some first generation students encounter is they do not even know what FAFSA is.
“Sometimes because it’s too difficult to them as a first generation and they don’t know how to do it and what to do, and they just simply just give up,” Huang said.
She said after graduating she wanted help other first generation college students reach their full potential.
In her previous role at the university, Huang would help with outreach to first generation college student to let them know about scholarships that would help pay for higher education.
“I’m very grateful and I’m very thankful for Bellevue University for providing me the opportunity to learn and because I was a student at Bellevue University and then later I become an employee here,” Huang said, “I’m very grateful for the university to provide me the opportunity to learn, to grow and to serve.”
Jim Nekuda, vice president of strategic partnership, said he was not surprised to learn of Diping’s recognition.
He said in the six months he has been working with Huang, he has seen her bring 100% effort to work every day and brings an analytical lens to Bellevue University.
Nekuda said it is important to bring in a variety of viewpoints to a university to increase success.
“We’ve had a strong international programs division for many years with our partnerships, with schools in China,” Nekuda said.
He said Diping has helped with ways on how to best serve international students.
“So for Diping to come in and bring us that perspective as number one, a student who was here on a visa to go to school she has the experience, she knows what these students are going through, that’s an important piece,” Diping said.
He said Huang brings a breadth of experience from working in international departments at other institutions and provides insight on things to do and helps Bellevue University improve every day.
